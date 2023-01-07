The name of Luis Chávez will remain until the last minute of January, being named within the market. The playmaker midfielder has rejected a millionaire option to go with Rayados de Monterrey, since his intention and ideals indicate that the step he wants to take in his career is destined for the old continent, despite knowing that there are factors such as his age that can complicate this move.
In the most recent hours, the Liga MX champion with the Tuzos de Pachuca and national team for Mexico in Qatar 2022 has been linked with Valencia of Spain, a club that is looking for a midfielder to cover the loss of the injured Nico. Although, the La Liga team is not the only escape route for the man who plays for the club from the state of Hidalgo. In the same way, a man inside Pachuca is trying to place his name in Ajax’s plans, it is Hans Westerhoff, coordinator of the basic forces of Tuzos and former coach of the Dutch giant.
“We see Chávez as the ideal successor to Álvarez. He can easily play the role of Edson. Ajax has to make the decision and that is not easy. You really have to convince them, because a transfer from Ajax implies a lot of things… If he could play well in a small space in the World Cup, he can also do it in the lower part of the Ajax squad. We assume for the moment that he will stay with Pachuca. We want to be champions again and therefore maintain the base. Ajax still do not know has decided. Maybe when Álvarez leaves.”
– Hans Westerhoff
#People #Grupo #Pachuca #accommodate #Luis #Chávez #Ajax
Leave a Reply