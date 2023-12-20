People from Cecchetto: the documentary on the talent scout broadcast on Rai 1

Considered one of the greatest talent scouts in history, Claudio Cecchetto launched some of the protagonists of Italian entertainment, such as Fiorello, Amadeus and Jovanotti. A visionary who generously knew how to discover and make the most of his and others' talent. Rai 1 dedicates a prime time to him with the documentary People from Cecchetto, to tell his career through the stories of those who knew him. Cecchetto was also the author of great musical successes such as Gioca jouer. Let's see all the guests and previews together.

Previews and guests

In the documentary based on a story by Martino Clericetti – who also wrote the screenplay with director Emanuele Imbucci – People from Cecchetto, broadcast this evening, Wednesday 20 December at 9.30pm on Rai 1, the story of an artistic and personal life through a collage of stories and anecdotes, with the soundtrack of the 80s and 90s. Claudio Cecchetto is a visionary, but unlike many ingenious characters who imagine scenarios and project fantasies that will never see the light, Cecchetto is someone who creates brilliant visions and then actually realizes them. As his story shows. On the identity card, under profession, there is not enough space to define what Claudio has done and still does: deejay, television presenter, event promoter, radio founder, record producer, manager and even singer . However, if we were forced to find a concise definition of Cecchetto's activities, a word that summarizes everything, perhaps Talent Scout should be written on that identity card. Because Claudio Cecchetto is considered – for different generations, with good reason – one of the most important talent scouts of Italian entertainment.

Claudio was a Talent Scout first and foremost for himself, because his life was a continuous bet between himself and his desire to transform visions into reality. And then, above all, Talent Scout of characters. The list of names who owe the start of a successful career to Claudio's intuition and perseverance is impressive: Gerry Scotti, Fiorello, Amadeus, Jovanotti, Sabrina Salerno, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Fabio Volo. just to name a few. In fact, they will be the ones – in a collage of memories, stories, anecdotes and considerations developed over time – to trace the lines that define the identikit of Claudio Cecchetto: his portrait, his personality, his talent. In the background bright and unforgettable decades of music and customs. The following intervene in the documentary: Amadeus, Massimo Bernardini, Claudio Cecchetto, Mapi Danna, Cecchetto, Carlo Conti, Francesco Facchinetti, Rosario Fiorello, Lorenzo Jovanotti, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Sabrina Salerno, Gerry Scotti, Fabio Volo and Maria Volpe.

Streaming and TV