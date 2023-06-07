Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/06/2023 – 16:44

Share



Journalist who plunged into the first wave of the journeys and was arrested for carrying a bottle of vinegar, Piero Locatelli reflects on how a mobilization that started on the left ended up giving way to the extreme right. reexamined in books, reports and debates that seek to scrutinize that explosion of social forces that produced decisive political events and that reverberates to this day.

A witness to the first wave of demonstrations, against the increase in bus fares in São Paulo, is journalist Piero Locatelli, who closely covered the dynamics of the protests and the Movimento Passe Livre (MPL) and ended up making the news when he was arrested by the police. paulista for carrying a bottle of vinegar – a substance that mitigates the effect of tear gas bombs.

Locatelli was released a few hours later, after pressure from entities representing journalists, and in the following weeks he delved even deeper into the coverage of the protests, which resulted in a hot-written book, released in July 2013 by the publisher Companhia das Letras, about the events and its main catalyst, the MPL.

In an interview with DW, Locatelli details the logic of that left-wing youth movement critical of the PT government, organized horizontally, without traditional symbols or links to parties and with a total focus on a single agenda: to revoke the twenty cent increase in the São Paulo public transport. And he reflects on how these characteristics constituted, at the same time, the strength and weakness of the intense initial mobilization.

This way of acting by the MPL, says Locatelli, opened up space for thousands of citizens to leave their homes and take to the streets, “people who would not go into a demonstration where there were many people wearing MST caps”. And the group was successful, forcing then-mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), now Minister of Finance, to revoke the readjustment. He points out that, at that time, there was a feeling of “a lot of hope” in the streets. “Nobody was too skeptical or cynical. It was a time when people believed in a questioning stance on politics.”

On the other hand, after achieving its objective, the MPL did not expand its agenda, avoided transforming its members into broader political leaders and withdrew from the demonstrations, also fearful of the proportion and political diversity they had assumed. “As if you set a place on fire and took two steps back,” says Locatelli, who at the time worked for Carta Capital magazine and is now a freelance journalist in Taipei.

The result, he assesses, was the opening of an enormous political vacuum during a period of intense social mobilization, which is not occupied by the traditional left – astonished and unprepared to deal with what was happening –, but by organized right-wing movements and the Ministry Público, which set the tone for the following years in national politics.

DW: Ten years ago, you were reporting on the demonstrations and you made the news as the journalist who had been arrested. How did you get involved in this coverage?

Piero Locatelli: I had already been covering demonstrations in São Paulo, related to the social movement or in which there were people from the right. I remember an article I wrote on September 7, 2012, when I went to Masp and there were the guys from [grupo de extrema direita] Revoltados Online, who would later become famous.

In June 2013, I went to the first demonstration and I could already feel that it was not what we were used to. It was not without precedent, as there had been demonstrations in Salvador and Florianópolis about bus fares, and others that took place without unions, as in Jirau [contra a construção da hidrelétrica no Rio Madeira]. But a very intense mobilization, without a union, without a party, was not common on that scale, and we realized that it would be nice to cover it carefully.

Has prison in any way marked your work?

I used to hate talking about it. Journalists, as a rule, don’t want to be in the news, and I didn’t want to. The first reaction was to take a step back, they didn’t want to appear, they even wanted to record a [programa da Rede Globo] Profession Reporter with me. I spoke to a former boss of mine and asked him what he thought. He replied: ‘you’re going to work now like you’ve never worked in your life, forget about it’”. In the following months I managed to write relevant articles, it was a very good moment in that sense. And my case was not isolated, many people were also arrested, Giu [jornalista Giuliana Vallone] got shot [de bala de borracha próximo ao olho]O [fotógrafo] Sergio [Silva] lost an eye, more severe cases.

The focus of his book was the first wave of journeys, against the increase in bus fares. What characteristics of this movement and the context of the time produced that social explosion?

It was a movement catalyzed by left-wing people who no longer saw in traditional left-wing references the same power and same symbology that people of a previous generation did. A younger generation, for whom Lula gained power was given, power was left at that time.

They were people who denied traditional elements of image and symbology, such as wearing black instead of red, not staying on top of a sound car – even though they were not anti-party.

This allowed a lot of people to join together, people who would not join a demonstration where there were many people wearing MST caps. It was a strategy they spoke openly about, that they would only be able to demolish the crossing if they brought in more people, who normally are not on the streets with the traditional leftist movements. In that sense, they were successful.

There are other factors that cooperated. It was that smartphone moment, the beginning of a social network, everyone was filming, everyone on Facebook with a somewhat utopian air, uncritically embracing it. This happened elsewhere in the world, Occupy Wall Street [em 2011]the Arab Spring [de 2010 a 2013].

And there was a centrality of the urban question. The most tangible of economic relationships is where you live, how you move around. At that moment, the city had a centrality in a way that I had never seen, which contributed a lot.

Where did this aversion to parties, leaders and sound cars come from?

This left-wing tradition was not invented by them, it comes from the autonomists in Italy in the 1970s, from the issue of rethinking labor organization, from the anti-globalization protests of the 2000s.

But only a movement with this profile could have generated what happened. Let’s imagine a hypothetical transport movement linked to the traditional left and the PT – that would not have happened, both because of the symbolic rejection of what they represent and because of tactics. It would not be like the MPL posture, “we have a clear agenda, we are not going to negotiate, and we are going to the end in search of it”. It is not the, let’s say, democratic centralist tradition, more standard of the Brazilian social movement.

Did this way of acting bring anything positive to political mobilization? And negative?

Not increasing the passage is a very palpable guideline and, in this sense, very aggregating. In addition, the fact that they did not use symbols that were rejected at the time – there was no hammer and sickle, there was no trade unionist from the 80s on top of a sound car shouting at people – helped so that a person who was sympathetic to the tariff could go to the street.

Now, because it has a single, very specific agenda, it is perhaps also the greatest weakness when this movement ends. there is a moment [depois da queda do valor da passagem] in which the MPL talks about having a celebration and no longer going to the streets with these people. It’s like you set a place on fire and take two steps back. It’s honest if you think about their agenda and their way of thinking about politics, but at the same time that restriction leads to what happened.

It contrasts with Chile, where the [Gabriel] Boric is president, he comes out of a demonstration with very similar characteristics. In several other places in the world, a person will ascend politically from such a moment. It’s not a criticism of any of these people, because they have coherent trajectories in their lives, but at the same time you didn’t create any leadership and left a huge political vacuum, which everyone came to occupy.

And in that vacuum, everyone acted. It wasn’t a traditional left, because the traditional left had no way of occupying that space. O [Guilherme] Boulos later comes up with the MTST. And you have MBL, Vem Pra Rua. Open the door and enter who is organized. What was the main agenda after the fare increase dropped? PEC 37, related to the Public Ministry [a proposta retirava o poder de investigação do Ministério Público e o deixava somente nas mãos da polícia].

How do you evaluate today the reaction of the federal government and the city of São Paulo at the time, which were commanded by the PT?

Totally wrong, because they didn’t know how to deal with it. Haddad is going to lower the ticket, after a long time. History doesn’t work that way, you can’t put a what if if he had downloaded the passage two weeks earlier, but the left didn’t know how to deal, maybe because they were used to dealing with movements that took place in a different way. Dilma had other problems, she certainly didn’t get along with it, but it’s hard to say if she was right or wrong, I can’t do this non-evaluation.

And the reaction of the state government, which was commanded by Geraldo Alckmin, then in the PSDB, and today in the PSB and Lula’s vice president?

It was really bad, the police repression was a big catalyst – and it’s funny if you think about Brazil today. A police subjugated to him eventually led to this. It was a failure, because what he wanted was to quell the protests.

The title of his book, released in July 2013, begins with the term #VemPraRua, which was a slogan of that first wave of journeys. The following year, Vem Pra Rua was the name chosen for a right-wing movement, which later supported the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff and the election of Jair Bolsonaro. How do you see this evolution?

This term is very aggregating. Come to the street, but what to do? It is neither below this nor below that. I had an idea of ​​what that moment represented, a lot of people going to the street, but why? There was a lot going on all the time, for a variety of reasons. Maybe that’s why Rogério Checker [cofundador do Vem Pra Rua] go use that name.

What else was June 2013?

People forget, but it was a moment of great hope. Nobody was too skeptical or cynical. It was a time when people believed in a questioning attitude towards politics.

It was a boil of politicization for people, in a bad way many times. For anyone you ask about June 2013, everyone has an answer. Everyone was touched by that. I won’t say it all went wrong, but then things went very wrong.

The free pass entered the institutional policy agenda. According to a survey by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, 72 cities in the country today adopt zero tariffs, and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, from the MDB, close to the right, wants to implement this public policy in the city. How do you rate it?

As you get older, you see issues that were very much outside enter the debate and start to be treated in an acceptable way, like drug legalization or the issue of bicycle use.

The issue of transportation as a right that one should enjoy without necessarily paying is an increasingly strong concept. This reinforces the argument that was made at the time, that it was a question of political will, and not a financial question – as, for example, Haddad addressed it, he would arrive with his spreadsheet and say “no way”. It is proving to be an option that our society can agree to. In 2013, the only city that had this policy that people knew about was Maricá, in Rio de Janeiro. Today it is no longer a thing of irresponsible youth movements, people who have no political connection with these people take them very seriously.























