Volcanoes and earthquakes: The region around the city of Naples is struggling with numerous natural hazards. © Istinuto Di Vulcanologia/picture alliance/dpa

Earthquake night in Italy: A series of tremors hit the province of Naples. The nightmare began at 2 a.m., and the earth only calmed down in the morning.

NAPLES – With a magnitude of 2.8, a tremor on Friday morning (18 August) at 6:22 a.m. ended a restless night in Italy. A series of tremors had occupied the province of Naples throughout the night. Experts also call the phenomenon an earthquake “swarm”.

Italy earthquakes are among the strongest in the Naples region in the past 20 years

All the tremors happened in the same area, hitting the Phlegraean Fields west of Naples five times, the news agency reports ansa. Earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.4 and 2.6 were already registered on August 15th.

Il Messagero even speaks of the strongest earthquakes in the region in the last 20 years. According to the newspaper, the strongest earthquake had a magnitude of 3.3. It is based on data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The data from different institutes on earthquakes often differ, and they are usually corrected afterwards. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake recently shook the Adriatic Sea.

Earthquake night in Italy: The chronology of the tremors near Naples

1:58 am: Magnitude 2.0

2:00 a.m.: Strength 1.5

4.11 a.m.: Magnitude 2.0

5:31 a.m.: Magnitude 1.3

6.10 a.m.: magnitude 2.5

6:18 am: Magnitude 3.3

6:22 a.m.: Magnitude 2.8

6:56 a.m.: Magnitude 1.8

The tremors were also clearly felt in Naples. Italian media speak of fear among the population. People in Pozzuoli and other places in the Phlegraean region were awakened in the middle of the night. Many rushed into the streets.

People report earthquake nightmare: “It was very strong, my legs are still shaking”

People are reporting on the earthquake night on social media. “It was very strong, my legs are still shaking,” “it was like sitting in a rocking chair,” “four in twenty minutes, over and over again,” quoted Il Messagero from different platforms. The civil protection meanwhile gave the all-clear. No damage was found.

Earthquakes are common in the Phlegraean Fields. But this is not the only natural hazard in the region. The Etna volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and has been spewing fire, ash and lava since this week. Pozzuoli is also home to Europe’s largest active supervolcano. (moe)