A recording on social networks showed the moment in which people fall during a ‘slam’ in a concert made in the municipality of TolucaMexico state.

The events apparently occurred on the afternoon of last Saturday, December 3.

It’s about the event “Hell and Heaven”where the rock lovers they gathered to listen to their Favorite music groups.

People fall to the ground in a ‘slam’ during a concert in Toluca, Edomex

During a time of the concert, the attendees they organized the traditional slam and at the dance, where the shoving and several people fell to the ground.

This was captured by a video, which went viral on social networks, where the moment in which the people they start to fall to the ground.

Also, due to the rush of the dance and the passage of people, others begin to fall. You appreciate the moment when others people make signs to indicate that some attendees They fell to the ground.

Subsequently, the moment is seen when the people get up and they start to dance.

No person was reported injured by the events that occurred in Toluca, Mexico state.