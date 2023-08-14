Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Dozens of people have to be evacuated from a northern Italian mountain village in the Alps after a landslide and mudslide. Videos are circulating on Twitter.

Munich / Bardonecchia – A landslide and a mudslide caused by heavy rains have caused great damage in the northern Italian municipality of Bardonecchia west of Turin. Around 120 people had been evacuated, the news agencies reported ansa and Adnkronos on Monday morning (14 August).

Landslide in Italy: Severe damage reported in Bergdorf near Turin

At times, five people were missing after the severe storm in Italy late Sunday evening – but they were found by the rescue workers from the fire brigade and police, as the President of the Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, confirmed, citing the mayor of the place. A creek also swelled and burst its banks due to the rain and landslide in the community.

The Italian fire brigade reported on Monday morning serious damage in the center of the village not far from the border with France. According to Cirio, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has already promised government help. Rescue workers reported six people rescued who were staying in a mobile home that was swamped by water and mud during the storm.

Landslide in Italy: 120 people are evacuated from Bardonecchia

The approximately 120 evacuees were accommodated in an Italian Red Cross camp and in hotels in the area. Videos on social media show huge masses of mud rolling through the streets, taking everything in their path with them. Several vehicles were both damaged and swept away by the avalanche. (pm/dpa)