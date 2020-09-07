Malaika Arora has also been infected with Corona. On Sunday, after informing her by her sister Amrita Arora, Malaika herself posted on social media and gave information about the virus. After this, Malaika’s medical report was posted on WhatsApp group, Facebook and other social media platforms, on which Amrita has reprimanded people.

Malaika Arora wrote on social media, ‘Today my corona test came positive but I would like to tell you that I am absolutely fine. I do not see any symptoms but I am following all the necessary protocols. According to the orders of my doctor and authorities, I will stay at home until I am told. You are most requested to keep peace and be safe. Thank you all for your support. ‘



Now Amrita has reprimanded those who are posting Malaika Arora’s report on social media. He has vented his anger by writing different messages on his Instagram story.

Amrita wrote, ‘Does it mean anything to anyone to post this result? She is a responsible citizen so she will not declare it. What is enjoyable to discus this and to guess how and when they did this. Someone has even said with laughing emoji that she used to be desirous. Why why why !!

He has further wondered how this report of Malaika was leaked. He wrote, ‘The question is how his report leaked. Along with this, he has also raised questions about the confidentiality between the doctor and the patient.

Let us know that earlier Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also got news of being corona positive. Arjun also shared the information about his corona getting infected on social media by posting it on social media.