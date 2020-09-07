Now Amrita has reprimanded those who are posting Malaika Arora’s report on social media. He has vented his anger by writing different messages on his Instagram story.
Amrita wrote, ‘Does it mean anything to anyone to post this result? She is a responsible citizen so she will not declare it. What is enjoyable to discus this and to guess how and when they did this. Someone has even said with laughing emoji that she used to be desirous. Why why why !!
He has further wondered how this report of Malaika was leaked. He wrote, ‘The question is how his report leaked. Along with this, he has also raised questions about the confidentiality between the doctor and the patient.
Let us know that earlier Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also got news of being corona positive. Arjun also shared the information about his corona getting infected on social media by posting it on social media.
