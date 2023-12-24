Home page politics

Press Split

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich in conversation with Peter Pauls and Michael Hirz from the Cologne press club © Thomas Leege

Rolf Mützenich leads the SPD parliamentary group smoothly in heated times. But there are problems in other places, as he explains in an interview with the Cologne Press Club.

Cologne – “We have crises, there is no normality,” says Rolf Mützenich in Cologne in conversation with Michael Hirz and Peter Pauls from the Cologne Press Club. Since he has been a member of the Bundestag, there have not been such extremes. War in Ukrainewar in the Middle East, large refugee movements and no more money for the household.

According to current surveys, his party, the SPD, still has 14 percent approval and only one in five Germans thinks Olaf Scholz is a suitable chancellor. A lot to do for Rolf Mützenich. His real topic is foreign policy. However, as SPD parliamentary group leader, he now has to keep 207 MPs on track, especially when it comes to the big questions of war and peace. This works surprisingly quietly and he almost seems to be amazed at it. The traffic lights are less harmonious. Constant skirmishes among those who had set out to modernize the country.

Rolf Mützenich on the traffic light coalition: “There were a lot of technical errors”

“People don’t always speak well of others.” There were “many technical errors” and also “mistakes in public communication,” explains the 64-year-old. The “low point” was the heating law, which was well thought out but not examined in terms of social realities. Despite the cabinet's difficult agreement on the budget, the SPD politician is in favor of suspending the debt brake for 2024. If the necessary aid to Ukraine were played off against domestic political achievements, this would lead to “domestic political upheaval”. On the one hand, more money is needed for the military, but security policy challenges cannot be answered with this alone. “Some of the discussions in Germany are lazy.”

The SPD in particular is blamed for misjudging Russia's aspirations to become a major power. From today's perspective, was the decades-long détente policy a mistake? He himself underestimated Putin’s “imperial thinking,” says Mützenich. But he finds it perfidious that a line is being drawn today from the policy of détente to the attack on Ukraine. “This is a German discussion” that would not be seen in the same way abroad.

Europe's own nuclear weapons? “Absurd and impractical”

The guests in the well-filled Tapestry Hall of the Excelsior Hotel Ernst in Cologne experience a calm politician who tries to answer every question seriously and calmly. Polemics and quick-fire answers are alien to the Cologne native. At the date of Cologne press clubs he came by bike, as he has done for years. He doesn't care about his own person. Politics, as reflected in facial expressions and body language, entails responsibility and is an obligation.

Given the threat from Russia, does Europe now need its own nuclear arsenal, as Joschka Fischer recently called for? Rolf Mützenich considers a shared suitcase with a red button that travels back and forth between European capitals to be absurd and impractical. A certain deterrence is necessary, but diplomacy should always be sacrificed “despite all doubts”.

New deportation law: Rolf Mützenich wants better “access options”

Rolf Mützenich at the event at the Hotel Excelsior Ernst in Cologne. © Thomas Leege

The current crises also mean that flight and displacement will increase. In the eyes of many, this is already a problem for Germany. 250,000 people currently live here, even though they have no right to it. But only three percent are deported. One reason why many voters turn to right-wing extremist parties?

Rolf Mützenich would like to see better options for intervention through the new deportation law. But in order to disenchant the AfD, you have to measure it against its concrete promises. The accusation of populism is of no use. He considers a ban on the AfD to be a big risk, but he himself has not yet made a concrete decision on it. Right-wing extremist forces are becoming stronger all over Europe. The coming European elections must therefore be turned into a “democratic plebiscite”.

“Had to accept certain topics in 2023 to the point of self-denial”

Occasionally the politician allowed guests a look inside. In 2023 he had to accept specific topics to the point of “self-denial”, which was difficult for him too, he admits. And: “You get very lonely in this business,” says Mützenich about his constant battle, sometimes against windmills.

2024? The challenges could become even greater in the new year. In the USA people vote and Donald Trump has a good chance of becoming president for a second time. The outcome of the elections in some European countries cannot be predicted. But: “Giving up is not an option. I'll try again every day.” (Ulrike Brincker)