Many of us open our wardrobes or refrigerators and see a wall of medication staring back at them. Some of them were prescribed for specific diseases, and were used actively and regularly during a certain period, while others were not used for months, or perhaps at all.

Instead of clinging to unwanted or unnecessary medicines, many of us choose to donate them, announcing on “WhatsApp” groups the availability of medicines for chronic diseases that they have, such as sugar pills, insulin needles, and pressure medicines, asking those who need them to contact them to obtain them ..

The competent authorities warn against exchanging or donating medicines, and stress the danger of using medicines stored in unknown or incorrect ways, pointing to the possibility of their exposure to damage, or the expiration of the active ingredients that make up the medicine, which negatively affects the health of the patients who take them.

Pharmacists and doctors reported that most of the donors who store these drugs do not know the correct storage methods, including the appropriate temperature, and the factors that inhibit the effectiveness of the drugs, stressing that insulin, for example, is very sensitive to heat and cold, and it can be damaged if the temperature changes only a few degrees. .

They called on those wishing to donate their medicines to go to the concerned authorities, to ensure their validity before they reach the hands of patients in need.

In detail, the pharmacist, Maha Saleh, called for the safe disposal of surplus medicines, or to go with them to the authorities concerned with collecting and sorting medicines to determine the appropriate way to spend them, warning against disposing of them in a random manner, “because some think that it is good to donate them, but the lack of knowledge of ways Preserving and storing it makes it a source of danger to its users.

And she stressed the need to spread awareness of the methods of dealing with medicines, the reasons for their use, methods of preserving them, and the dangers of random donation, in order to avoid any possible complications that may result from the wrong storage methods.

And this opinion was supported by the pharmacist Muhammad Abdel-Raouf, saying that a large number of people turn to pharmacists by asking about how to retrieve medicines, and the possibility of giving them to people in need. There are those who carry their surplus medicines to the pharmacy for safe disposal.

He added, “It is natural for there to be a lot of surplus medicines in homes, as a result of some hospitals disbursing large quantities of them for people with chronic diseases, or because of a change in the treatment plan. However, the presence of these quantities of medicine in the home poses a great danger to children who are motivated by curiosity to take it.

For her part, Dentist Safaa Al-Naqbi confirmed, “The motive of people who exchange medicines with their relatives, or donate surpluses of them to them, is often the love of good for others, but the results of this donation may have serious complications for the people who used them.”

She pointed out that the authorities concerned with receiving surplus medicines, such as government hospital pharmacies, deal with them in a specific way, ensuring their safety before handing them over to patients who need them, noting that they are sorted and classified and ensure their effectiveness, before making a decision to dispense them to patients who are unable to purchase medicines.

And she called on anyone thinking of donating to take into account the identification of each drug according to the standards set for it by the manufacturer, because some of them depend on the shelf life of the drug after opening the box, so sprays and ointments are valid for one month only, while liquid medicines depend on storage and preservation methods. , and it varies by manufacturer. Also, the methods of preserving antibiotics differ from the methods of preserving liquid medicines, and the methods of storing tablets and capsules depend on the packaging and the place of storage, stressing that there are precise standards for preserving medicines in a dry and cool place and a certain temperature and coldness, which are difficult for a non-specialist person to follow with high accuracy.

The Director of the Fujairah Charity Association, Youssef Al-Marshoudi, confirmed that the association seeks to conclude agreements regarding the donation of medicines, to benefit from them for patients in need, adding that the association classifies the medical cases it handles between “urgent” and “non-urgent”, while benefactors are responsible for securing treatment.

• The majority of drug donors do not know the correct ways to store them.



• Having large amounts of medicine at home poses a great danger to children.