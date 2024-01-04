On New Year's Eve you don't die or in any case get injured just because of fireworks or bangs, whatever you want. Him too road accidents they are the cause of fatal fate for some people, to be precise 14 on the New Year's weekend: Asaps reports that between Friday 29 December and Sunday 31 December they lost their lives on the roads of our country ten motorists, two motorcyclists and two pedestrians.

Decreasing trend

Many? Definitely yes, but still less than half of those recorded in the previous weekend, there were then 30. A decreasing trend therefore, even if the situation remains complex: no age group can be considered safe, if we think that the youngest victim was just 18 years old while the older one as many as 82. On level regional4 of the 14 victims of the last weekend of last year were recorded in Puglia: followed by Sicily with 3, Lazio and Calabria with 2, and Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Sardinia with 1.

Waiting for the new CdS

“In the meantime, as many as 760 amendments to the bill to reform the highway code have been tabled in the Transport Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, which will come into force at the beginning of 2024when we will start voting on the many proposals of changes to the articles which concern, among others, the points-based driving licence, speed controls, the tightening of penalties for those who carry out fraud to pass driving license exams, rules on cycling, traffic education in schools”the Asaps Research Office announced.