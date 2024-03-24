Those wishing to honor the memory of those killed during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall continue to bring flowers en masse to the spontaneous memorial near the building. Izvestia showed the current situation on the ground on Sunday, March 24.

The footage shows that on the day of national mourning for the victims of the tragedy, people continue to arrive at the memorial to express solidarity with the dead and injured.

Despite the rain, the line of people wanting to do this stretched for several hundred meters.

Earlier that day, those who came to the scene of the tragedy shared with Izvestia that they could not remain indifferent. They noted that they mourn with all the people and relatives of those killed in the terrorist attack. Among those who laid flowers was Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi. As Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Antipov said, visitors gathered at the memorial even at 4 am.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. The terrorists also set fire to the concert hall, and a fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m, the next day the open burning was eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data, the number of victims has increased to 133 people, the number of victims has reached 154.

The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, having relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. 11 people were detained, including four terrorists directly involved in the attack. The latter were detained in the Bryansk region several hours apart. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that four suspects in the terrorist attack are foreign citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning.