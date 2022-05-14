In this installment we will talk about Legal Design Thinking. Design Thinking is a methodology that considers analysis and reasoning as important as intuition for problem solving. It allows building ideas based on function and emotions. It is a compilation of techniques that have been used for a long time in disciplines such as design, but which organizes them in an original process and with a different objective. The novelty is therefore not its tools, but its application to solve complex problems in the business world.

This agile methodology is centered on people, it is an innovative way of approaching complex problems.

To face a challenge using Design Thinking, it must be borne in mind that there is no final solution, but that it is a redesign process that allows constant innovation.

In recent years, this methodology began to be applied in the legal industry, thus giving rise to “Legal Design Thinking”, whose application allows lawyers to find innovative solutions to their clients’ problems.

This methodology is focused on better satisfying the needs of users of legal services, making them an active part of the creation process, having as main axes “Empathy” with the client’s problems or situations, hand in hand with “Collaboration ” with this and the “Permanent Experimentation and Verification”.

The Legal Design Thinking process is divided into 5 stages:

1.- EMPATHIZE: It is the first stage of the process in which the user archetype to which we are going to address is defined, the research objectives are established and, based on them, the information gathering techniques to be used are determined. The goal of this phase is to identify relevant customer wants and needs.

2.- DEFINE: Second stage of the process. In it, all the information collected is organized to identify all areas of opportunity from which solutions relevant to the wishes and needs of the client can be offered. The most common technique in this part of the process is “Clusterization”, which consists, first of all, in dumping the information that has been compiled in post its. Second, in the grouping of those post its according to their content. And, third and last, to find a sentence that synthesizes the information of each of the groups.

3.- IDEAR: Once the challenge has been established (which can also be reformulated or refined), we proceed to the design part of the solution. In this part of the process, the first phase we will go through will be “ideating”, it is about giving the greatest number of possible ideas that respond to the challenge posed. It is time for brainstorming, and other tools that drive us towards meeting as many ideas as possible.

4.- PROTOTYPING: From the ideas generated, a selection is made, and these go on to be prototyped. The prototyping phase is the one in which ideas are given shape, they are made tangible. In this way, they can be shown to the client, who will be able to give us feedback and say to what extent the solution that we are designing for him adjusts to his needs or wishes.

We prototype to fail quickly and cheaply, looking for the client, as soon as possible, to tell us if the path we are taking in the design of the solution is adequate or not.

5.- VALIDATION OR TEST: It is the moment in which we show our prototype solution to the problem that we are designing. The validation phase requires preparation. The lawyer has to establish the objectives, build the guide and, finally, show the client his solution.

At this stage, it is important that the lawyer understands that he is not selling. It is about learning from customer feedback to later make a new improved version of the proposed solution.

Of course, it will not be easy at first for lawyers (who are used to carrying out their activities in a traditional way), to implement new techniques of doing their work, however, the great experience that a lawyer has accumulated over the years, Without a doubt, it can be a great catalyst that helps to obtain incredible results in favor of rethinking the way of delivering innovative and creative solutions to clients. As lawyers, we cannot and should not close ourselves off from new and better ways of doing our work. In the end, everything is knowledge and, if we have to distinguish ourselves in anything, it is by being passionate about constant learning. The legal industry can take great advantage of design tools that make its work more understandable. All this depending on the clients who will surely appreciate that the form is much easier to understand. The implementation of Legal Design Thinking includes the adaptation and use of new information technologies such as artificial intelligence applied to the field of law, thus breaking paradigms between both disciplines, thus generating a new way of communication between clients and lawyers.

Lawyers must become obsessed with understanding what value proposition they can bring to their clients.

It is never too late to unlearn and learn, as long as you feel like doing it.

As always a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!