Soccer broadcasts in Colombia They have always been a subject of analysis and passion in the hearts of those passionate about the beautiful game.

Since the days when television did not exist, the narrations and comments of Colombian broadcasters and journalists have had a very special place in the sports environment.

For reasons that respond to their tastes, each follower establishes their preferences for a person or a channel in particular. Now, when some games of the Sub-20 Selection are broadcast on various channels, the debate has reopened.

And Omar Rincón, director of the Center for Journalism Studies and the Master’s in Journalism and columnist for EL TIEMPO, is accurate: “Snail wins by a landslide”.

‘A man who pontificates ignorance and promotes hatred’

Ómar Rincón, television critic. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

“Goals are narrated in the same way: pure shouting and nothing to tell data or contexts or give ideas, saying a goal is taking forever minutes with that little word, adjectives are proof of a lack of imagination”Rincón expressed his opinion about the narrators of RCN and Caracol in his last column published in this newspaper.

Later, on the main commentators of the signals, Rincón had contrary opinions. On one side, Javier Hernández Bonnet and on the other, apparently, Carlos Antonio Vélez, whom he does not mention directly.

“On one side is Hernández Bonnet, who neither adds nor subtracts, but does not bother; and on the other side, a man who pontificates ignorance and promotes hatred and always walks with tares in each comment to show off himself and only him. Here is the difference : people can’t stand this gentleman from RCN and he goes to Caracol”Rincon asserts.

In the end, on the subject, he concludes: “The result: Caracol wins by a landslide.

