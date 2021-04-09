The launch of Outriders last week was a huge success. Its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, which was a great tide of players, is also added to the success in sales it had on Steam. All this caused constant problems with the servers and connection failures that greatly weighed down that great moment. People Can Fly will compensate Outriders users for disconnections, as part of the game’s first major update.

In Steam, People Can Fly has addressed users by offering information about the first work they have carried out to run and adjusting the problems that users have encountered in the game. There is a long list of corrections, however, what may be most interesting is learn more about the game situation around these server issues.

They compare the performance of Outriders on Xbox Series X and PS5

And it is possible that the situation has normalized, but it did not stop being really annoying that taking advantage of spring break many users could not play. “Our team worked throughout the Easter weekend and throughout the day to resolve the server issues that players were experiencing”, adding that “We fully understand how frustrating this experience will have been, especially given the large number of players eagerly awaiting the launch.” Assuming that the study was accused of lack of resources, the truth is that “We had enough server scalability, but our externally hosted database was experiencing issues that only appeared under extreme loads.” But in the end, they do assume that this problem was most likely due to workload.

Obviously, the crossplay between Xbox and PC will be restored, as part of the fixes that have been established and with an eye on that update that will arrive next week. People Can Fly will compensate users of Outriders for disconnections. All players who played between March 31 and April 11 They will receive a legendary weapon adapted to the level you have, an equivalent amount of titanium, an emoticon baptized as “Frustration” and know how good this game is to continue playing it for a long time. To this, add other types of corrections in this update that affect all those aspects that have been reported by the community and that are listed in the press release that they have published for all platforms.

Outriders It is one of the games that has managed to win over users who have been interested in it. A game that didn’t have a high buzz until it hit Xbox Game Pass and showed a extraordinary sales performance on Steam. Thus, it could be seen that the game was undervalued and many only regretted the constant problems that prevented them from continuing to play. And the road ahead is very long, they even begin to value adding more content such as DLCs that expand the story.

Outriders Review – Xbox One

Outriders is available for both Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on PC. If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on Xbox, you have no excuse not to try this great cooperative action game.