Based on an internal email received by the Kotaku editorial team, People Can Flythe studio behind Bulletstorm and Outriders, has fired 30 developers of its workforce employed on Project Geminia yet-to-be-announced game that will be published by Square Enix.
The email in question is signed by development director Adam Alker, who states that the layoffs are due to budget limitations and a reducing the scope of the game. In addition to the layoffs, around 20 other people have been removed from the development of the title in question, but will continue to work for People Can Fly on other projects.
“We understand that this decision impacts each of you and we want to express our gratitude for your hard work, dedication and contribution thus far,” the email sent to staff by Alker.
“To those who are leaving the studio due to these changes, our sincere appreciation for the skills and expertise you have brought to the team. We keep our fingers crossed for your next steps in game development and offer you our full support “.
Project Gemini and the other People Can Fly projects
This isn't the first collaboration between People Can Fly and Square Enix, who previously joined forces for Outriders. The development of Project Gemini was confirmed in the spring of 2022, with a release date expected in 2026. According to Kotaku's sources, the downsizing of the project will lead to a shorter campaign and a reduction in the number of enemies.
Furthermore, this is not the only game in the pipeline at People Can Fly, which last year confirmed the development of 7 different games, including “Project Dagger” a title created in collaboration with Take-Two, which however last year he decided to end his publishing deal with the studio.
