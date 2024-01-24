Based on an internal email received by the Kotaku editorial team, People Can Flythe studio behind Bulletstorm and Outriders, has fired 30 developers of its workforce employed on Project Geminia yet-to-be-announced game that will be published by Square Enix.

The email in question is signed by development director Adam Alker, who states that the layoffs are due to budget limitations and a reducing the scope of the game. In addition to the layoffs, around 20 other people have been removed from the development of the title in question, but will continue to work for People Can Fly on other projects.

“We understand that this decision impacts each of you and we want to express our gratitude for your hard work, dedication and contribution thus far,” the email sent to staff by Alker.

“To those who are leaving the studio due to these changes, our sincere appreciation for the skills and expertise you have brought to the team. We keep our fingers crossed for your next steps in game development and offer you our full support “.