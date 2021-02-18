Developer People Can Fly’s co-operative sci-fi looter-shooter Outriders is set to launch on 1st April this year, and those eager to learn more ahead of full release will have the opportunity to put the early game through its paces next week, courtesy of a new demo.

Outriders’ demo – People Can Fly stresses it’s a good old-fashioned demo, rather than a beta, meaning it’s completely free, doesn’t require a pre-purchase or purchase, and isn’t limited-time – will launch for PlayStation 5 , PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam & streaming with Nvidia GeForce Now) next Friday, 26th February, at 5pm in the UK.

Console players will be looking at a minimum download of 22GB, while the PC demo weights in at a minimum of 24GB (pre-loading isn’t currently planned). Once downloaded, players will have access to all four of Outriders’ classes, and can take them for a test run across the game’s prologue and opening chapter – meaning gear and enemies will be early game variants, rather than their more exotic later-game counterparts .

Outriders: Mantras of Survival.

People Can Fly says the demo – which includes cross-play co-op support, albeit in beta form – will continue as far as the showdown against first rival Altered, Gauss. However, defeating him will open up a number of side missions, providing incentive to go back and explore the world.

The developer hasn’t placed a time limit on the demo, meaning players can mess around in it for as long as they like – but there is a character level cap of 7 (far enough to unlock two skill points and a class’s fourth ability) so that players won’t be massively over-powered if they opt to transfer their progress over to the full game. There’s also a cap on resources for a similar reason, although People Can Fly notes the associated crafting system won’t be available in the demo.

Progress, incidentally, is only transferable to the main game on the same platform account, and those taking advantage of the Steam demo won’t be able to move their progress to the Epic Store if that’s where they decide to purchase the game.

People Can Fly’s full demo announcement also including release information for all territories, and details on the demo’s World Tier cap of five. Outriders gets its full PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC launch on 1st April.