Outriders and Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly has acquired Phosphor Games.

Now renamed People Can Fly Chicago, Phosphor Games was founded in 2009 and, by its own description, “creates dark, quirky, and whimsical games” such as mobile horror, The Brookhaven Experiment.

It becomes PCF’s seventh studio – and third in the States – for the Polish developer which also has teams in Rzeszów, Łódź, New York, Newcastle, and Montreal.

“A new chapter opens for our team,” said Justin Corcoran, Phosphor Studios CEO. “We are very excited to be joining People Can Fly to open a brand new Triple-A studio – People Can Fly Chicago. Our goal is to strengthen PCF’s presence in the US and help build People Can Fly as a global brand.”

“Taking over the Phosphor Games’ team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group’s recent IPO,” added i, People Can Fly’s CEO, Sebastian Wojciechowski. “With the variety of ongoing projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition.

“Considering Phosphor’s team experience and quality I’m sure they will be a great addition to the PCF family and will facilitate our growth. Welcome on board!”

According to the recent press statement, PCF is working on two other “AAA projects” alongside the newly released Outriders: “a new game for Square Enix and a recently announced original, action-adventure title for Take-Two Interactive”.

