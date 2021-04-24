ofMatthias Kernstock shut down

In times of Corona, almost all fitness studios are closed. If you want a dream body, you don’t have to do any sport for a long time: a six-pack suit makes it possible.

Gyms are overcrowded, expensive, and membership costs a lot of money. But if you want to have a dream body including a six-pack, you don’t have to sweat for months in the gym. You can buy the perfect upper body on eBay. The six-pack suit costs 180 dollars (approx. 150 euros) and is at the customer’s home within a few days.

A dealer on eBay sells this six-pack suit. So everyone should be able to have a dream body. © Screenshot eBay

The fake fitness bodies are a big hit in Asia and America, like ladbible.com reports. The suits made of medical silicone adapt to every body and give an athletic look in seconds – if you believe the manufacturer’s information. The sales figures are increasing rapidly on the Asian sales platform “Taobao”.

In Germany, the fake six-pack body trend is still a long time coming. The six-pack suit is definitely practical. Worth an investment at the latest at Carnival.