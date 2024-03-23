People in different countries bring flowers to Russian missions in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

The footage published by Izvestia on March 23 shows a memorial at the Russian Embassy in Belarus, to which people are bringing flowers. The same memorials appeared in the USA, Uzbekistan, Argentina and other countries of the world.

In addition to flowers, children's toys, candles and lamps are also visible.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. In addition, the attackers set fire to the hall, almost 13 thousand square meters were engulfed in fire. m. Izvestia correspondent Natalia Grafchikova said that the fire was localized five hours after the fire.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. A criminal case was initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, the death toll exceeded 60 people.

The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said that as a result of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, 115 people were hospitalized, 60 adult patients are in serious condition. Among the victims are five children, one of them is in serious condition, he added.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that in the capital, against the backdrop of what is happening, all sports, cultural and other public events have been canceled this weekend.