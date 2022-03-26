People born from 1984 or companies opened from that year that missed the deadline to request the withdrawal of forgotten values ​​​​in financial institutions will have a new chance this Saturday (26). From 4 am to 12 pm, they will be able to participate in a recap on the website to schedule the pick up.

The process must be carried out in Values ​​Receivable website, created by the Central Bank (BC) to consult and schedule the withdrawal of residual balances. Only those who missed the time scheduled by the system, from Monday (21) to Friday (25), will be able to schedule the withdrawal.

Whoever misses the repechage will only be able to schedule the withdrawal from the next 28th. The consultation was opened on the night of February 13th. At the time, the system itself informed the date and time when users with funds to withdraw must return to the site to make the appointment.

After the withdrawal request, the financial institution will have up to 12 business days to make the transfer. The expectation is that payments made through Pix occur faster.

scheduling

To schedule the withdrawal, the user must have a silver or gold account in the Portal Gov.br. Secure identification to access digital public services, the Gov.br account is available to all Brazilian citizens. Login has three security levels: bronze, for less sensitive services; silver, which allows access to many digital services; and gold, which allows access to all digital services.

According to the BC, around 114 million people and 2.7 million companies accessed the query system created for the redemption of money. Of this total, 25.9 million individuals and 253,000 companies discovered that they have receivables. Most forgotten resources, however, are of little value. According to BC liftingbalances of up to R$1 correspond to 42.8% of cases and amounts of up to R$10 account for 69.7% of the total.

Step by step

Step 1

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and withdrawal period informed in the first consultation. Those who forgot the date can repeat the process, without waiting for March 7th.

step 2

Log in with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level). If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he/she must register immediately or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) in the site or on the Gov.br app. The BC advises the account holder not to create an account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption. check out on here how to increase the login level Gov.br.

step 3

Read and accept the disclaimer

step 4

Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable. The first stage of the query only reported the existence of amounts receivable, without providing details.

step 5

Click on the option indicated by the system:

“Request here”: to return the amount via Pix within 12 working days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys and provide personal data and save the protocol number, in case he needs to contact the institution.

“Request via institution”: the financial institution does not offer a return via Pix. The user must contact the telephone or e-mail provided to arrange the withdrawal method with the institution: Available Electronic Transfer (TED) or Credit Document (DOC).

Important: on the information screen of the amounts receivable, the citizen must click on the name of the institution to consult the service channels.

Calendar

To avoid excessive searches on the site, the Central Bank has staggered the withdrawal request according to the account holder’s age or the company’s founding date. Each week, a different audience will be served.

The scheduling deadline for people born before 1968 or companies founded before that year was extended between the 7th and 11th, with a recap on the following Saturday (12). For those who were born between 1968 and 1983 or opened a company in that period, the deadline ran from March 14 to 18, with a recap on March 19. The recaps on Saturdays take place from 4 am to 12 pm.

Anyone who misses the recap Saturday will be able to request the redemption from March 28, regardless of the date of birth or creation of the company. The BC clarifies that citizens or companies that miss deadlines do not need to worry. The right to receive the funds is definitive and will continue to be held by financial institutions until the account holder requests the withdrawal.

In this first phase, R$ 3.9 billion forgotten in financial institutions are being released. In May, there will be a new round of consultations, with another R$ 4.1 billion available.

In addition to residual values ​​in banks, the citizen may have other sources of forgotten money, such as public funds quotas, review of Social Security benefits, fine-mesh refunds of the Income Tax and even small lottery prizes. Agência Brasil has prepared a guide to facilitate the search for additional resources.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat