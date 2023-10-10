Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:33



The start last Saturday of the coordinated attack by Hamas in the land of Israel has the Jewish community of the Region of Murcia in suspense. Edit, a Jewish woman of Venezuelan origin, who lived in Israel, where she has two daughters, who has Israeli and Spanish nationality, and who has lived in Murcia for 14 years, assures that she has not stopped praying, participating in aid collections and to share his anguish with other Jews since he woke up on Saturday to the news of the armed group’s incursion. «We are devastated and demoralized. There are no words to describe the pain, anguish, despair and helplessness we feel when we see the cruelty with which this radical jihadist group has attacked,” she says. She also suffers for the family she left there. «I lived there and I know what this is very closely. One of my daughters is working at the Tel Aviv hospital receiving the wounded, and they can’t cope. “It was an atrocious attack,” she laments, before asking that the Palestinian population not be confused with members of Hamas. “We Israelis mourn our people but we also mourn the number of innocent people on the Gaza side,” she emphasizes. «People believe that we are against Palestine, and that is not the case. Furthermore, this Hamas group does not actually represent Palestine. “Palestinians are people of peace.”

When he lived in Israel, he also experienced alarming situations, according to what he says. «I have also had to run to the bunkers. But Israel is a country that invests a lot of money in security, and there are shelters every few hours. Thanks to that, and to the anti-missile dome, even more lives have not been lost. “When the siren goes off, you have 90 seconds to run to the shelters.”

Now he fears that the unleashed conflict will “increase anti-Semitism. “It usually happens every time there are confrontations because people are not well informed,” she says. “We are facing an extremist group of Islam, people who murder in the most cruel way possible, who are brutal with the bodies, who gloat and call their own children to beat the corpses,” she asserts, indignant. «They entered, murdering everyone they found in their path, they entered houses, buildings and massacred many people. Others have been kidnapped and are being held hostage – he points out –. “They have raped, broken bodies and done things that are better left unsaid because it breaks my heart.”

«That does not mean that all those who profess Islam are equal, not at all. “There are many people who carry their religion in peace, who know that their religion is also based on love.”

“I have lived through all the events hour after hour, suffering for my family,” says Edit, who remembers that, since Saturday, the sirens have not stopped sounding, “mainly in the south of the country.” «Now, in Spain, all Jewish communities are united and we live second by second the pain of our people as one soul. “We just want to live in peace.”