Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Delhi. Let us know that he is busy shooting for his next film with Aamir Khan. Kareena has wished her brother Ranbir Kapoor a birthday on social media. Kareena has also wished her aunt Reema Jain a birthday.

Kareena has wished her aunt Reema Jain and Ranbir Kapoor in their birthday post. The first picture is of Reema Jain, seeing that people are saying that in this she looks exactly like Kareena.



Looking at the picture that Kareena has shared of Reema Jain, many people have written that in this picture she looks exactly like Bebo. After this, Kareena has shared another picture, which is of her childhood, and Ranbir Kapoor is also seen with Balloons. Kareena has also called Ranbir the best brother while wishing her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption of this post, ‘Good people are born on the same day … Wow. Happy birthday best aunt and best brother. ‘

On this occasion, a video is also becoming quite viral on the internet, in which Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are seen swinging along with their grandfather Raj Kapoor. Please tell that Ranbir is celebrating his 38th birthday on 28 September today.