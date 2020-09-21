Kangana Ranaut is once again in the news. This time neither due to Sushant nor due to pangs are in discussion with the Maharashtra government. This time Kangana has dominated the news about her statement on farmers. Actually, Kangana has tweeted something about the bill related to agriculture passed in the Rajya Sabha this time on Sunday and Kareena is in the discussion right now. Farmers protested all over Punjab against the Agriculture Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that it was a historic moment in Indian agricultural history. Modi tweeted, “Our agriculture sector is in urgent need of state-of-the-art technology, as it will help the toiling farmers.” Now with these bills, our farmers will have easy access to future technologies. This will not only increase yield, but will lead to better results. This is a welcome move. Modi has said in another tweet, ‘I have said this before and once again say: the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will make every effort to help the grain givers and ensure a better life for their future generations. ‘ Kangana, quoting PM Modi’s twitter, wrote, ‘Prime Minister can be woken up by someone who is sleeping, which can be explained by misunderstanding, but what can be done by acting in gold, acting of mindlessness, what is the difference with your explanation Will it? These are the same terrorists, not a single person has gone to the citizenship from CAA but they have shed the rivers of blood. Many people did not like this tweet of Kangana. Users started questioning him whether he compared angry farmers to terrorists? Now Kangana has made another tweet replying to the same things of the users, in which she has written, ‘Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has his own Champo army who knew how to fight only on rumors. It is my original tweet, if someone proves that I have called the farmers as terrorists, I will apologize and leave Twitter forever. ‘