Florentino Pérez, President of Real Madrid, he was at El Chiringuito to speak for the first time after the announcement of the birth of the Superliga, although he also addressed other issues related to the current situation of the white club: the possible signing of Mbappé, the renewal of Ramos, the descent of player salary …

Sign Mbappé: “We came to talk about the Super League. In eight years I will talk about something else again. Look, I go with the mask and hear” sign Mbappé “. What do I answer? Don’t worry … The truth is that he is a very good player Madrid needs a change. I am not talking about Mbappé. But we have won many things, many things have happened. We have to move him and I am in that job. I have not spoken with him … At least today. I was joking. I can assure you that I have not spoken to him in years. I only know what I read in the newspapers. “

Transfers: “I do everything possible so that Madrid does not lose its rightful place. The Madridistas know this. But the truth is that we had to enter 900 and there will be 600. Although Madrid was also broke when I arrived …”.

Cristiano’s return: “They are very good players. Messi and Cristiano … It’s a historical thing. Come back Cristiano? No. He has a contract with Juventus. But it doesn’t make sense for him to come back. I love him a lot, he has given us a lot.”

Bouquets: “I also love him very much, but we are in a very bad situation. We have to be realistic. Now we are all very bad. I have not said that Ramos is not going to continue. We are thinking about closing this season, then we will see what happens in the next one. Many things can happen. First we are going to close this season. We are talking with many players and many are voluntarily lowering their salary. Some have already lowered it, specifically the two who have left, Jovic and Odegaard. Ramos el Last year he accepted. This year he is in a different situation … “.

Vinicius: “It is not for sale. It is not touched.”

Zidane: “The best coach we’ve ever had. A legend. He has a personality that almost happens to him like me, who can’t stand press conferences. He doesn’t say anything, he’s happy … As he says, you never know. He has a current contract “.

Messi’s continuity: “I would like … He is a great player. The Madrid-Barça phenomenon is a luxury that we only have here, millions of people see it. When City and United come together, for example, that doesn’t happen.”

LaLiga meeting without Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético: “No idea … I have no idea. They will want to talk to others about the issue of the Super League, I don’t know. I would like there to be a lot of transparency.”

Offside against Getafe: “I do not want to comment on it. In 20 years I have not commented on anything. If some day a member asks me in the Assembly, I will answer …”.