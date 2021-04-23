Investigators detained three people, today, Friday, after they were suspected of having links to the terrorist attack that killed a police officer near Paris.

Judicial sources confirmed that the three were known to the 36-year-old suspect, who was killed by police immediately after the attack.

It is common for terrorism investigations to hold close suspects in police custody for questioning.

Investigators searched two apartments, including that of the suspect, who brutally killed the 49-year-old woman with a knife in the city of “Rambouillet” near the French capital.