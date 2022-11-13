Home page World

Of: Olaf Kubasik

Split

The “apples of death” are just a toxic specialty of the manchinel tree. © dap picture alliance/Bob Gibbons/FLPA

The manchineel tree is tempting to humans, but doing so can result in serious injury and even death for a number of reasons.

Most of its kind carry a mark. A cross or a sign – affixed by the respective authorities of the countries. To warn people about this tree. It is not without reason that the manchinel tree is called “Manzanilla de la muerte” in Spanish: “little apple of death”. A verbal understatement, the tree of the spurge family is the vegetable horror on earth. And even the one classified as a biological warfare weapon proves itself against it wondertree as an orphan boy, like echo24.de reported.

In the ecosystem, the manchineel fulfills a useful task. Hippomane mancinella grows on sandy and stony soils near the beach. Its roots stabilize the subsoil and prevent erosion, thus counteracting the destructive power of the water. In addition, the tree withstands strong winds, intercepts them – and thus offers people natural protection against storms. But thanking the manchinel trees for this with hugs would be an even worse thing than parts of the Real daphne to eat…

See also Endless queues at gas stations: strikes lead to fuel shortages in France kind Manchinel tree (Hippomane mancinella) family Spurge Family Happen Florida/USA, Bahamas, Central America, North South America, Caribbean Islands danger to humans Poisoning, chemical burns, blindness, death

Deadliest tree in the world: These are its horrific consequences for humans

It is its enticing, fragrant fruit that is why the manchineel tree is called “apples of death” in Spanish. They look tempting in their ripe yellow-green and taste very sweet at first. Until suddenly her peppery aftertaste ensues. florida.plantatlas.usf.edu According to him, after eating the once appealing fruits of the manchineel tree, it suddenly becomes “very painful” for people. With symptoms occurring, the one Angel Trumpet Consumption far exceed:

pain that keeps getting worse

Lips, tongue and throat swell

Gastric mucosa scabbed

Vomiting, stomach pain, internal bleeding, death if left untreated

However, the manchinel tree also has other properties that are highly dangerous for humans. Worth mentioning is its bark. If you just touch them, you can come into contact with a milky liquid that, according to the US National Institutes of Health “severe blistering skin diseases”. And what’s more: as early as 1526, the most important chronicler of the conquest of South America by the Spanish conquistadors, Gonzalo Fernández de Oviedo y Valdés, wrote of “Caribbeans” who tied their enemies to manchinel tree trunks “in order to lead them to a painful and agonizing death”.

Deadliest tree in the world: toxins in all parts with nasty consequences for people

However, unlike poisonous plants, the manchinel tree can Blue monkshood and Co. to top it all off. And when it rains. In these cases, people should NEVER take protection Hippomane mancinella search, but rather get wet. Reason: The tree then releases its nasty toxins. With the devastating consequence that people suffer from severe skin eczema and released gases can lead to their blindness. Incidentally, this also happens when the “most poisonous tree in the world” according to the Guinness Book of Records is burned.