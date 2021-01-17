Before his return, Alexeï Navalny wants to demonstrate that he is impervious to the latest accusations to which he is the subject from the Russian justice system, and therefore from power. The Russian opponent is due to return to Moscow on Sunday January 17 after several months of convalescence in Germany where he was recovering from an alleged poisoning, a return despite the almost immediate threats of arrest raised by the Russian justice.

Three weeks after being accused of fraud through the alleged personal use of donations intended for his anti-corruption fund, he was also the subject, last week, of a new legal procedure for non-compliance with stay rules. The Russian judicial administration has already announced that it will refer to this procedure in order, in all likelihood, to arrest Alexeï Navalny as soon as he gets off the plane.

A scenario that many of these supporters fear, especially when the images of his suspected poisoning in Siberia return last August. He had suddenly fallen into a coma in August, while returning from an election tour in Siberia. First hospitalized in Omsk, he was finally evacuated to a Berlin hospital under pressure from his relatives. Khelga Pirogova is a member of the Navalny collective, elected locally in Novosibirsk, in Siberia. “It is undoubtedly dangerous because we have had the information that a new investigation has been opened against him. This is the most important, because in the other case, the period that covered the prison sentence with reprieve has passed. Many people have planned to come and welcome him to support him. People are waiting for his return. “

If we are to believe the social networks, several thousand supporters of Alexei Navalny have expressed their willingness to come and welcome their leader on Sunday evening at Vnoukovo airport. This is why the authorities there have already warned that any mass demonstration would be considered illegal. And the scenarios have not been lacking since, which range from a hijacked landing on one of the other three Moscow airports to an outright ban on access for all the supporters of Alexey Navalny.

But beyond what can happen when the number one opponent returns to Russia, there is the question of the strategy of Vladimir Putin, who is obliged at the same time to demonstrate his firmness towards his most supporters. hard behind the scenes of the Kremlin, while taking into account the new international stature of Alexey Navalny.