For some years now, Netflix has been making some of the most questionable decisions, such as placing ads within the platform, increasing prices constantly in the same cycle, restricting accounts so that no one uses passwords outside the house of whoever pays the bill. bill and even lowering the quality of their series. This is something that sooner or later was going to explode into complaints.

The dissatisfaction on the part of the audience has been in a survey carried out by Whip Media because compared to 2021 which had 90% good comments, in the 2023 a decrease to 77% has been detected. Implying that their bad practices have transcended in some way, since they have occurred precisely since periods such as the 2022and the strongest was stopping sharing passwords with family or friends.

In fact, at the moment it remains the sixth favorite streaming network for customers in the United States, ahead of HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount, among others that do not have such restrictive rules. Even so, when they release quite famous series as was the case with One Piece Live Actionthere is a spike in subscriptions due to positive reviews or morbidity.

However, not everything is negative for Netflix, given that the cell phone and tablet application remains the most downloaded of all, since its use is made to be easy to understand by the average consumer. Added to that is the fact that certain mobile games can be downloaded with any membership level, something that is not offered by competition limited to just watching series and movies.

Via: Whip Media

Editor’s note: I am disappointed with the last month of content on Netflix, given that I was waiting for more episodes of the One Piece anime, and instead they put in series that are not that worth it and that will even go unnoticed.