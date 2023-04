Emergency services were alerted around 4:30 p.m. local time to a collapsed parking lot in Manhattan’s financial district. At least one person died and several people were buried under the rubble.

Videos on social media show clouds of dust and people screaming. The fire service has warned that the number of victims could rise.

The mayor of New York is on his way to the scene of the incident.

#People #trapped #rubble #Manhattan #parking #garage #collapses #person #killed