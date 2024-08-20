Edmundo González Urrutia, representative of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, made a public appeal this Monday (19) for dictator Nicolás Maduro to begin a democratic transition in the country.

In a video posted on social mediaGonzález asked Maduro to “take the step now” so that it is possible to begin a peaceful and effective change in Venezuela, and that he “respect the decision of the Venezuelans.”

The opposition leader accused Maduro of being the main person responsible for the current economic and social crisis affecting the country. According to González, “the people are tired of so much abuse and corruption,” and the Chavista dictator’s continued presence in power “only worsens the suffering of Venezuelans.” González also said that the Caracas regime has governed a country “in crisis and without freedom” and that Maduro is responsible for all the “poverty and pain” of Venezuelans.

In the video, the opponent expressed his willingness to engage in political dialogue as a way to begin the country’s democratic transformation.

“It is our time, the time of millions of Venezuelans who want to give the best of our lives to the reconstruction of our homeland. All of Venezuela demands that we make the necessary efforts to ensure that popular sovereignty is respected. For this reason, I am willing to engage in political dialogue to begin the definitive democratic transformation of our nation,” González said.

The PUD claims that González won the presidential election held on July 28, a contest in which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) has named Maduro as the winner, even without presenting the voting records that prove the result. The opposition platform, for its part, bases its victory on 83.5% of the voting records that were collected by witnesses and polling station staff. These records were released for public consultation on a website.

The PUD has already made an appeal to the international community, including the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, to pressure the Chavista CNE to release the election results.

Over the weekend, thousands of Venezuelans living in the country and who are refugees in different parts of the world took to the streets to express their discontent with the fraudulent result and their support for the opposition platform, which is also led by María Corina Machado.