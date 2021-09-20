The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, a program aimed at the world of finance and presented by the financial educator Fabrício Duarte, is André Bona, with over 12 years of experience in the financial market.

Graduated in Tourism, with an MBA in Business Management, today Bona is a postgraduate professor in finance and author of the book “The perfect investment”, aimed at those who want to enter the financial market. In the program, he talks about how he entered the world of finance, people’s difficulties in dealing with money and what is the best investment.

André Bona did not have great formal teachings about money at home. But the family was always ruled. “I learned by average”, he says. When I was still a student, I was inconsequential like any young man. “I did everything a normal human being does: I detonated a card, an overdraft. We learn with a certain pain.”

from apprentice to teacher

In 2008, Bona sold his stake in a telecommunications company and, with a larger amount of cash on hand, decided to learn about the stock market so he wouldn’t have to go to the bank manager. The financial market brought a new passion that gave him a new profession.

He liked the topic so much that he made a career transition: he got his certification as a self-employed agent to serve investors. Contact with customers led to a second passion: financial education, which initially played as a side activity. “You notice the behaviors, how they feel, what bothers them.”

In 2010, he created a blog where he explained all the customer’s doubts. It also followed the market transformation – brokerages became platforms and investment banks also created their platforms – and developed allocation methods.

Brazilian investor

The educator says that most people lack technical knowledge, such as notions of budgeting, cash flow, income versus expenses, but also a long-term view. “The person takes out a credit, solves their specific problem, but they will have difficulties for five, 10, 20 years”, he says. “Go work to pay interest and taxes.”

Another shortcoming of the Brazilian investor is behavior. “When we talk about finance and investments, self-knowledge is important for you to know what you really want and not be responding to external impulses”, he advises. “Money has value because it is a means of exchange, but having to have it is kind of meaningless.”

Bona gives the example of the client he called “the poor millionaire”, a man who had R$20 million in equity, but everything in real estate. As some tenants had canceled their contracts, he ran out of cash flow and was experiencing financial difficulty.

“He didn’t understand how this was possible, because he’s lived like that all his life,” he says. Bona helped him make an equity adjustment, so the client sold a property, lost some money, but his situation improved. “The size of the assets is not enough for financial tranquility. It is necessary to have liquidity, planning.”

How to invest?

Those who think that only low-income people find it difficult to save money to invest are wrong. Bona tells that he has met people with little income who manage to save and who earn R$30,000 a month but are full of debt.

Invited to give a lecture to 40 people with income above R$35,000, he was surprised when he asked if the audience would like to know information about the stock exchange. “They really wanted to talk about personal finance.”

For the educator, if the person has an adequate behavior, he may even invest badly, but he will get what he needs. The big challenge is the choice and it has to do with allocation, planning, not so much with the product itself. “Investment is like medicine, each one has a purpose. If you know what you need, you know which one can serve you.”

When asked about the title of his book “The Perfect Investment”, he is straightforward: it doesn’t exist. “There will always be that investment – or a set of them – that will meet your goal.”

And for those who think about dropping everything and living only as a trader (those who carry out transactions for the purchase and sale of assets on the stock exchange in the short term), Bona is strict: you must dedicate yourself to your work, not to the financial market. “Scholarship is for you to ‘keep’ the money you’ve already earned”, he says. “Sometimes, people are seduced to become a trader, but the path does not prove to be a winner in most cases.”

