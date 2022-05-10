A few hours ago a new gameplay of Gotham Knights, a video game that will give prominence to somewhat secondary characters within the bat franchise. And although it seems that it will be a fun installment, not everyone was delighted with the elements on the screen, especially with the character of Red Hood.

The outrage is due to the fact that in this version he will have special powers, something that Jason Todd he can’t even do it by mistake in the comics, since he has his own human strength and inventions. That has led fans to criticize the play on social media, claiming that there are better ways to adapt the gameplay of the hero in red.

Why don’t they give him some special boots instead of a magic jump?

I’m preparing to be disappointed by the Red Hood’s portrayal in Gotham Knights. Nightwing travels with a glider robot and Red Hood makes… mystical jumps?

I was happy with everything I saw in #GothamKnights but, has anyone else gone crazy over the fact that Red Hood has magical powers to jump through the skies?

It is worth mentioning that the members of Warner Bros Montreal they commented that these powers are due to the resurrection of the character, since in the comics he dies at the hands of the villain joker. A somewhat justifiable way to give it this ability; However, not all followers agree with such a strange decision.

In news related to Gotham’s Knights. It has already been confirmed that the game will only appear on the new generation consoles and pcthus canceling the versions for Playstation 4 Y Xbox One. If you want to go to the complete note, we leave you a link so you can find out everything.

Remember the game comes next October 25.

Via: comic book