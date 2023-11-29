UPDATE 2.30pm UK: Ubisoft has now confirmed the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition – although you’ll need to wait a while to play it officially. The game will actually launch in 2024 – so 21 years after the original.

“Due to a technical error, an early development version of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition was recently released to some Ubisoft+ subscribers,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Beyond Good & Evil, we’re excited to share that the official launch is set for early 2024, and we look forward to sharing more with you in the new year.”

ORIGINAL STORY 11.15am UK:Ubisoft is still to officially confirm the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, but people are now playing the game after an apparent slip-up saw it briefly available via subscription service Ubisoft+.

Screenshots and gameplay footage have now hit the internet, and show a scrubbed up version of the classic adventure game that players say is now playable in 4K.

Eurogamer was able to view 30 minutes of gameplay footage this morning via Youtubealthough this has now been taken down by Ubisoft through a copyright claim.

Eurogamer plays Beyond Good and Evil.

Earlier today, a now-removed store page for the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was also viewable on Xbox, which provided detail on a few other new features.

“Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K and 60 fps with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features,” the listing reads.

“Enjoy exclusive new rewards as you explore the planet and discover more about Jade’s past in a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys.

“Put your skills to the test thanks to the new speedrun mode and updated achievements, and learn more about the game’s development and secrets in the anniversary gallery.”

The existence of the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was first leaked back in August, when a listing for the project was spotted on the website of the ESRB – the US game ratings board.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for more.

Beyond Good & Evil originally launched in 2003 for GameCube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox, and is fondly remembered. Plans for a sequel have been ongoing ever since.