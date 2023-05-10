Home page politics

Markus Lanz and his guests in the broadcast from May 9th, 2023. © Screenshot: ZDF media library / Markus Lanz

Markus Lanz discusses the election campaign in Turkey with Norbert Röttgen and other guests. What speaks for Erdogan and what for Kilicdaroglu?

Hamburg – Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s time as Turkish President may be coming to an end. On May 14, the course could be set anew in the 2023 Turkey election. Observers expect a head-to-head race between Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Which outcome would be desirable for Germany and Europe is disputed in Markus Lanz’s round on Tuesday evening.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been Turkey’s head of state for almost nine years. A lot has happened since 2014. Topics such as the relationship to Europe, migration and an attempted coup are remembered. But how is the mood in the country at the moment? The journalist Cigdem Akyol reports on a heated atmosphere, which is primarily aimed at refugees: “Hostility towards refugees is increasing sharply in Turkey. Refugees are no longer welcome in Turkey. Imagine four million newcomers to Germany, what would be going on here.” It is precisely this situation that Erdogan’s challenger is trying to exploit. Kilicdaroglu announced that as president he wanted to ensure that refugees were to be sent back to their countries of origin within two years. According to Akyol, this involves 3.5 million Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis.

Markus Lanz – These guests will join the discussion on May 9th:

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) – foreign politician

– foreign politician Cigdem Akyol – journalist

– journalist Michael Thumann – Moscow correspondent

– Moscow correspondent Veit Medick – journalist

“Of course, it will not be possible to send back 3.5 million refugees ad hoc, but I do think that something will happen after the election,” puts the journalist into perspective. However, Norbert Röttgen contradicts this. The CDU foreign politician is visibly agitated about this way of catching votes. In his perception, Kilicdaroglu’s threat was a “demagogy of the election campaign”, i.e. political incitement.

Journalist Akyol: Germany is vulnerable due to the migration deal

Akyol shines the spotlight on the migration deal struck between Turkey and the European Union in 2016. At that time, the EU promised Turkey billions in financial aid if Turkey took in refugees. Akyol sharply criticizes this agreement. Germany had made itself “morally very vulnerable and open to blackmail”. The Moscow correspondent of the Time, Michael Thumann, agrees. “The rest of the world sees us as a very vulnerable continent with permeable borders,” says the trained historian.

This agreement could be put to the test. “If Kilicdaroglu wins the election, it has been announced that the migration deal with the EU will be reviewed. They no longer want to be seen as a buffer zone,” reports Akyol. Akyol also ventures a prognosis as to which election outcome would be better for Germany. “Migration is a real issue in Turkey. Something will also happen to Germany, depending on how the elections turn out at the weekend.” Turkey is the country that has taken in the most refugees in the world. That is why flight and migration are also very present as topics in the election campaign.

Thumann: Kilicdaroglu’s victory would be a political tremor and a sign of hope

And that’s exactly why, namely the social tensions because of migration on the one hand, and because Kilicdaroglu makes this his own, the challenger has “great chances of victory”: “It’s the first time that the opposition party has a real chance.” Thumann nods and adds: “That would be a huge political earthquake. And that would also be a sign of hope that would reach far beyond Turkey.” However, Kilicdaroglu’s election victory does not mean that Erdogan will lose office. Turkish electoral law makes it possible for Erdogan to be confirmed in office. “And therein lies the danger in the medium term,” says Thumann.

Journalist Veit Medick makes a completely different prognosis. He would be surprised if Erdogan actually lost. “He has a huge state apparatus with which he can campaign,” says Medick. But even if Erdogan is defeated by his challenger, Medick, unlike the previous speakers, does not expect that anything essential will change: “But I don’t think Turkey will change overnight.” Röttgen is not going to make a decision on election day itself anyway and expects a runoff 14 days later.

Röttgen: Politics use people as hostages

Even if Turkey is the primary topic of discussion, Röttgen uses the opportunity with Lanz to come back to asylum and migration policy in Germany: “My plea for a German, national consensus is actually only the preliminary stage for finding a European answer to it .” Röttgen speaks of a “humanity problem”, which he sees in the fact that people are trying to do politics with the fate of people and on their backs. “We are morally vulnerable. People are being used as blackmail and hostages,” says Röttgen angrily.

Markus Lanz immediately picks up the ball and counters: “We currently need two and a half years to go through the asylum procedure at all.” Röttgen does not defend this at all, but admits: “We don’t stick to existential issues and don’t use the rest period to to come to solutions. We are dealing with foreseeable developments. Politicians begin to react and repair when the damage occurs.” It is just astonishing that Röttgen does not refer to the fact that such quiet phases have simply been few and far between in the recent past.

Markus Lanz – The conclusion of the show:

The journalist Cigdem Akyol provides interesting insights from Turkey. While the scenario she drew sounds a bit gloomy, this is put into perspective as the show progresses. In particular, the effects of the refugee deal on the current election campaign are discussed. However, there is still no clear answer as to which election outcome would be better for Germany and Europe. (Christoph Heuser)