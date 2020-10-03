Ukraine is only now covered wave of coronavirus, which was in some European countries in the spring, in particular, in Italy. Such an opinion in an interview “To the observer“Said the chief physician of the Kiev City Clinical Hospital No. 4 Tatiana Mostepan.

The physician noted that now more serious patients are being admitted to hospitals than it was in July. About 80 percent of the patients admitted in August were already suffering from respiratory distress.

Mostepan believes that many Ukrainians are irresponsible about their health and treat themselves at home on their own, consult somewhere, look for recipes via the Internet. And then they are brought to the hospital with complications.

“They are being treated on the Internet. With the drugs they are treated with at home, we just take our heads. Everything is complicated by the uncontrolled intake of various drugs. Therefore, there is not only a question with the coronavirus, but also with the complications that they received for themselves with treatment at home, “ – asked the doctor.

Mostepan is outraged that many Ukrainians continue to ignore security measures – they are in public places without masks, they do not keep their distance. Now the wave of the disease is growing, and non-compliance with anti-epidemiological requirements can make it “reactive”.

She reminded once again that the necessary measures are a mask, distance, hand treatment.

“The mask needs to be changed. If you wear it indoors, in shopping centers, then use it the next day, then on the contrary, it can become a means of infection “, – explained the medic.

Recall that the World Health Organization believes that in October – November this year in Europe there will be an increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus.

264

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter