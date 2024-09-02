For those who don’t know, a new version of will be released in the next few months. Until Dawna game that was one of the most beloved exclusives of Sony in it 2015as it featured an interesting narrative where the user’s decisions had an impact on getting different endings. However, for this remaster, the person in charge of development is not Supermassive Gamesbut a study of its own PlayStation called Ballistic Moon.

An unspecified number of employees have been recently laid off at the studio just before the game’s release, which is scheduled for October. Although the company has not issued an official statement on its social media, the layoffs have been made public through the professional networks of some of its former employees.

Cassy Cornish, a former junior game designer, expressed her regret on LinkedIn at being fired, mentioning that the gaming industry, while exciting, is also unstable. Another former employee, Harry Williams, who worked as a technical designer on the project for two years, also announced his departure, thanking his colleagues for the shared experience and expressing his desire to collaborate again in the future.

Here is what he mentioned:

After two exciting years working on the wonderful Until Dawn 2024 at Ballistic Moon, I am unfortunately being let go as Technical Designer. I loved working with everyone at BM and look forward to crossing paths with members of that family on future projects!

These layoffs come at a critical time for Ballistic Moonjust before the release of one of the most anticipated titles of the year. The lack of official communication from the studio has left the gaming community and the industry in general in uncertainty, especially considering the importance of the project for the future of the studio.

Remember that the remaster of Until Dawn is launched October 4 on PS5 and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: This business of getting rid of people before launch is becoming a tradition. It was almost the same with the developers of Visions of Mana.