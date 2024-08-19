People from the Kursk border area have begun to be evacuated by boat due to the destruction of bridges

Due to the destruction of bridges across the Seim River in the Kursk Region, people from border settlements began to be evacuated by boat. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows men lifting an elderly woman out of a boat. It appears the pensioner has just been taken from one side of the river to the other.

The evacuation of civilians by water began after the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) destroyed several bridges across the Seim River. Against this background, the Russian group of troops also began to be supplied with pontoon crossings.

The first bridge in Kursk Oblast was reported destroyed on August 16. It was reported that volunteers from the Donetsk People’s Republic came under fire on the bridge in the village of Zvannoye, Glushkovsky District, and several HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were fired at them. The strike on the structure brought down one of the spans. On the night of August 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck another bridge across the Seim River in Kursk Oblast.

The fighting in Kursk Oblast has been going on for almost two weeks. A federal state of emergency has been declared in the region, and a counter-terrorist operation is in effect. Residents are being evacuated from some border areas – according to the latest data, about three thousand people have left their homes. The authorities know nothing about the fate of about two thousand people who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.