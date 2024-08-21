Loneliness is a global threat to health. Our society is aging, and older societies tend to be lonelier. But loneliness is also widespread among children and young people. In 2023, more Germans felt lonely than before the pandemic: the unemployed, single parents, the sick. The pain caused by loneliness can make you sick, even the World Health Organization warns of this. To make matters worse, loneliness can also contribute to people becoming politically radicalized.