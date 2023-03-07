Mexico City. “Man is not afraid of laws, but of judges!”, said Francisco Garduño Yáñez, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM)leading the honors ceremony for the National flag.

“The law it is powerful, but justice is more powerful,” he also said, at the ceremony held on the “Leona Vicario” esplanade, of the facilities of the Ministry of the Interior and before authorities and workers of Segob and the INM, stands out in a bulletin of the aforementioned institute.

The expression that people are afraid of judges was an allusion to recent remarks by the Minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN)Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, is clarified in the bulletin.

National media have reported that Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez He stated that judges are currently living in difficult times in Mexico, and that they must do their work adhering to the Constitution, with independence and prudence. She and the Judiciary have been singled out (including by the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) of issuing sentences in favor of politicians and other characters allegedly involved in acts of corruption.

At the flag honor ceremony, Garduño Yáñez stressed the importance of continuing to honor the national symbols, and that he was proud to have led this civic ceremony.

He said he had faith in hope, in the homeland and in the virtues of Mexicans, who are “motivation and food for reason and justice.”

“I am fortunate to carry in my identity the high honor of being Mexican,” said Garduño Yáñez.

“Mexican who does not love the country, will never love anything!…, recognizing what we have, is the dignity of what we deserve as Mexicans, wrapped our hearts in this national flag,” he stressed.

He considered that the flag is the symbol of national identity, of Independence, of the Reform of Benito Juárez, of the Revolution, of freedom, of justice and of democracy, as well as the Anthem and the National Shield are the sacred symbols of the Mexicans.