I will never forget him Santiago Bernabeu Trophy of 2016 that was attended by the man who started the five magical surnames in the history of Madrid: kopa, rial, Di Stefano, Puskas Y people. The Frenchman was honored along with Gento and when it was time to present the cup in the box, the club gave the honor to… Cristina Cifuentes. At this point someone will even ask: Cristina what? And that explains the lack of protocol perspective that day. A regional president stealing focus from a champion of Europe. Sin in the madridista religion.

He reflected on it during the solemn farewell to Paco Gento with which the match began. I was thinking of Cifuentes and Capello. That’s how my brain works. The Italian inoculated me in my adolescence with the inconvenience of doing pre-match tributes. I think it was in a tribute to Chendo in the 96-97 season when Madrid lost and used it as an excuse. With the 0-1 at halftime, the missed penalty and the injury of Benzema I thought that ‘capellada’ still had some science. With the 0-2 the thing already seemed serious to me and I thought that something had bothered Gento, who was from heaven boycotting his own farewell. Legend says that when pirri He appeared for the first time in the Madrid dressing room, they gave him a shirt without a badge and Gento warned him: you have to earn it. I don’t know if the tributes are jinxes but yesterday it was shown that history doesn’t win games.

With Luka modric with the 10 and the bracelet (it’s a poster with legs) scoring a penalty New Testament, as the teacher Relaño says, the semi-comeback began. It had to be with Modric, a player who has earned being in that eleven in the club’s history. It suits me of course. For leadership, for charisma, for winners and for combining all that with the show. We hope that at the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy in 2044, when 30 years of the Tenth with bouquets and Modric, the current president does not give up a space in the photo of the delivery of the money to the politician on duty in the presence of the Croatian.