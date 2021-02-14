D.maids were a dangerous profession. Because when they asked their rulers in which stocks they should invest, it was clear to the upper-class head of household: Sell everything immediately. A maid boom indicated a bubble, and that always ended in a crash. Today the situation is different, there are hardly any maids in private households. On the stock market, however, it is like it was back then: If people suddenly invest who otherwise never wanted to know anything about stocks, then all other investors should be careful. And everyday observations show that this is exactly what is currently the case. Which explains what smart savers need to know now – and how to react.