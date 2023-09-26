ZAmong the wolf’s outstanding characteristics are its quick comprehension and high adaptability. These two attributes have not yet applied to German wolf policy. It has been obvious for years that the existing approach is being overtaken by reality in view of the rapidly increasing number of wolves. Large cracks are reported at close intervals, and pictures of mangled sheep and cattle with their intestines hanging out are passed around among the rural population. The social explosive power this creates has long been underestimated. The return of a top predator not only leads to serious usage conflicts with pasture owners and shepherds. It also awakens deep fears in the population.

Now there are signs of a change in wolf politics. Discussions about the interconnected regulations are currently being held between the particularly affected countries in the north and east of Germany, the federal government and the EU Commission. The insight that things cannot continue as before comes from several sources: Hardly anyone now claims that the wolf is still threatened with extinction. The species has long since achieved a “favorable conservation status” in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive in large parts of Germany.

Two political factors are likely to be equally important: Over the past decade, the return of wolves has been made more bearable for grazing livestock farmers with compensation for killed animals and subsidies for herd protection fences. Such fences offer a certain level of protection if handled properly. However, the responsible politicians must now realize that, given the worsening economic situation and new political priorities, they will no longer receive the financial resources necessary for large-scale herd protection. Especially when the debate is no longer just about sheep, but increasingly also about pastured cattle.

It’s also about votes

In addition to money, it is also about votes. The increasing number of wolves is causing great annoyance in rural, agricultural environments and is strengthening the centrifugal forces towards the AfD. In the meantime, even the Greens can no longer escape the pressure to provide relief on this section of the front, which is already strained by fertilizer regulations and the like. However, it is not conclusively clear to what extent the Green ministers at the federal and state levels are currently simply changing their rhetoric regarding the wolves in order to make minor concessions on the matter.

Significantly more would be required. Wolf policy should now be geared towards its long-term goal: the management of a predator species that has successfully returned to a profoundly changed cultural landscape. Regulating the wolf population is likely to be unavoidable. Because it is doubtful that the number of wolves will naturally level off at a tolerable level.







Without countermeasures, the wolves are likely to learn how to prey on even more grazing animals or how to obtain food in other ways in suburban and urban areas. The indiscriminate shooting of wolves, as is probably already done illegally today, is counterproductive because it destroys pack structures and as a result there are often even more wolves. Instead, it is about a strategically controlled limitation of the number of animals and about achieving a certain degree of behavior control by quickly shooting down wolves with conspicuous behavior.

What will happen to the dikes?

Alpine farming and the dikes, which are grazed by sheep to fortify them, will pose a particular challenge. It may be necessary to prevent wolf packs from permanently settling in such regions. However, herd protection will also be essential there, because individual wolves travel long distances and will repeatedly venture there.

If politicians want to prevent the existence of the wolf and thus species protection in Germany from being fundamentally called into question, they should act quickly and boldly. There will still be conflicts between humans and wolves. But at some point you will probably get used to the returnee. Then perhaps the realization will be more clear that vicious dogs or drunk e-scooter drivers are statistically far more dangerous to humans than wolves, that the protection of grazing animals has been a natural part of civilization for many centuries and that in other countries coexistence with that Wolf succeeds even without tax-financed fence bureaucracy.