Sinaloa.- This Wednesday, May 25, the people who saw affected on their land by the construction of the Santa María damin the mountains of the municipality of Rosario, they will have a new homea few meters from the place where they were born and that in a short time will be flooded by the water of the dam that bears the same name.

Delivery

According to the agenda of the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, he will be setting foot on Rosarense soil this morning to hand over the new town of Santa María to those displaced by the great work that, in theory, will guarantee water for the human, agricultural and livestock consumption to the inhabitants of Escuinapa and El Rosario.

The symbolic delivery is scheduled at 11:00 a.m.. The information that is documented on the construction of houses indicates that in its first stage 58 were built, with an investment of 125 million pesos.

In mid-March 2021, the then secretary of Public Works in the state, Osbaldo López, reported that the new town would have 58 houses, public spaces, a square, a church and a medical unit.

They planned to deliver it at the end of 2021, but it lasted until May of this year.

Antecedent

This day, dozens of people will see their dream and hope of having a home to live crystallized, after the uncertainty in which they lived in recent years.

The community members of Santa María maintained a struggle to get the state government to agree and pay fair compensation for the land that will be occupied by the dam.

For five years they carried out protests, marches and legal trials that paralyzed the construction for almost a year, which in the end guaranteed the fulfillment of their demands.

This day will be a day of rejoicing for the inhabitants of the Sierra Rosarense, because in addition to receiving the keys to a new home, the church will be blessed by the Bishop of Mazatlán Mario Contreras.

The positive

Bishop comes to bless the new church

The church of the new town of Santa María will be blessed by the Bishop of Mazatlán Mario Contreras. The religious event is scheduled to take place at noon today, after which he will eat with the inhabitants.

We recommend you read:

the negative

Long struggle to obtain decent housing

The inhabitants of Santa María fought legally and carried out marches and sit-ins to get the state government to pay them a new home, after losing their place of origin due to the construction of the dam.