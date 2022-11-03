The Jerónimos Monastery hosted this Thursday the first day of the International Congress on Rare Diseases. / UCAM

More than 400 people attended this Thursday the first day of the fifteenth International Congress on Rare Diseases which, under the slogan ‘Equity and rights for people with rare diseases’, was organized by the San Antonio Catholic University (UCAM) and the Association of Rare Diseases D’Genes.

The event, which took place in the Temple of the Jerónimos Monastery, was broadcast via streaming to 16 countries, according to UCAM sources.

The participants were able to listen to three testimonies of people who live their day to day with the disease, as is the case of Juan Carlos Unzúe, former soccer player and coach, who suffers from ALS. «To all health professionals and researchers, I want to convey my admiration. When you were very young, you made the decision to help people in difficulty and that is of enormous empathy. That empathy is what we patients need when we are in front of you”, commented Unzúe.

Óscar González, father of a young woman suffering from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship between those who live with a rare disease, because “associationism is the way in which patients and families structure our efforts and our media, promoting communication and the exchange of experiences».

“For example, a treatment that a patient successfully receives in a hospital in our country is quickly shared and successfully replicated elsewhere, as was the case with our daughter,” he added.

For his part, Juan Antonio Carrasco, who suffers from spondyloepimetaphyseal dysplasia, explained some of the challenges he faces, despite the difficulties caused by his illness and an accident that left him quadriplegic: «I have a project to develop devices that convert chairs from manual to electric wheels. I want them to be for people with limited resources. It is called Avant Devices, and I am developing it in collaboration with the HiTech of the UCAM».

Intervention of the Minister of Health



Participating in the inauguration of the congress were Juan Carrión, president of the D’Genes Association; Juan José Pedreño, Minister of Health; and Josefina García, rector of the UCAM; while Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, intervened ‘online’.

This year’s motto is ‘Equity and rights for people with rare diseases’, according to Carrión, because “the approach to these diseases in our country also reflects situations of inequality. We can see it in the diagnostic access. For example, the Region of Murcia includes forty rare diseases in neonatal screening tests, and only twelve in others, which are those established at ministerial level. On the other hand, there is treatment, since we must achieve equity in access to orphan drugs.”

From the perspective of the UCAM, Josefina García reminded the students of the health area, present at the congress, that «you have to be very aware that technical knowledge is as necessary as the way in which the patient is treated. Situations can be faced with hope and closeness, and that will always be better than doing it coldly.

One of the risks of suffering from a rare disease, beyond health problems, is not having the necessary help to face a difficult and complex situation. On this, the Minister of Health commented that “many of the people who suffer from one of the more than seven thousand rare diseases registered by the WHO are in a precarious state of social exclusion; most need an improvement in the situation of patients and their families».

For his part, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, congratulated the organizers for the “extensive and complete program that, for three days, will turn the Region into a benchmark debate forum at the national level to share experiences and knowledge about diseases rare, suffering in the Region about 80,000 people.

These meetings, moreover, “are a support tool for patients and their families and contribute to generating social awareness about these patients and their needs, so that they feel socially, educationally and medically cared for at all times,” according to the counselor.

Since 2010, the Region has had a specific registry for Rare Diseases (SIER) “which allows estimating the magnitude and complexity of rare diseases,” Pedreño said.

“Currently, the loading and, subsequently, the validation of suspicious cases identified last year are being carried out, which will allow reliable data to be available throughout the second quarter of next year,” explained the counselor, who added that, “at the same time, the in-depth analysis and dissemination of information on some selected pathologies continues.

Likewise, the Comprehensive Plan for Rare Diseases (PIER) addresses the prevention of the disease from different areas, the reduction of its morbidity and early mortality, the improvement of the quality of life and the social and labor integration of the people who suffer from them and your families.

Finally, Pedreño reiterated the “commitment” of the regional government to research on Rare Diseases “and promote studies to offer a better quality of life to those who suffer from it, offering them tools for managing said disease.”