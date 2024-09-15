Demonstration was held in Maceió while ministers met in the city; movement delivered an open letter to the international group

Residents of neighborhoods in Maceió affected by the subsidence of the ground caused by the petrochemical company’s rock salt exploration activity Braskem held a protest on Friday (13.Sep.2024). The demonstration took place during a meeting of Economy Ministers from the countries of G20 in the city.

The victims drew attention to the need for environmental reparations for the damage caused by the mining activity. Approximately 60,000 people and 15,000 properties were affected.

The protest was organized by Muvb (Unified Movement of Braskem Victims) in response to the G20 Digital Economy Working Group’s agenda. The team discussed combating disinformation and digital inclusion, among other topics. The delegation had been in the city since September 9.

The movement released an open letter to the meeting participants. It draws attention to the suffering caused to thousands of families who had to leave their homes due to subsidence. According to the organization, the text was filed with the G20 Secretariat.

“The crime committed by Braskem, resulting from the uncontrolled exploration of rock salt, resulted in the sinking of entire neighborhoods, leaving a trail of destruction and despair”says the letter.

Read the full text below:

The sinking led to the disappearance of the neighborhoods of Pinheiro, Bebedouro, Mutange, Bom Parto and part of Farol. And the communities of Flexais, Quebradas, Marquês de Abrantes, Bom Parto and Rua Santa Luzia, in Vila Saem, want the families to be relocated, because of the loss of survival conditions.

In the letter, the movement recalls that the G20 forum addresses, among other topics, environmental protection, sustainable economic development and social justice, and defends the need for concrete actions to face these challenges.

“We ask that this honorable international forum consider in its discussions the need for stricter measures to hold transnational corporations accountable for the environmental crimes they commit, regardless of borders. The impunity with which companies like Braskem act puts at risk not only the environment, but also human dignity.”says the text.

Residents are questioning the amounts proposed for compensation to victims in the agreement signed by the company. A sum of R$40,000 per family was proposed. The movement has filed a lawsuit against the International Court of Human Rights, which considers the amount insufficient to cover the damages.

“The International Court of Human Rights establishes compensation parameters that far exceed the values ​​currently practiced, and we believe that this should be the minimum standard to be followed. For there to be true justice, reparations must be proportionate to the damage suffered, and victims must be heard and placed at the center of any reparation, ensuring the direct participation of those affected in all spaces where their problems are discussed.”writes the Court.

Braskem was ordered in July by a Dutch court to pay compensation to 9 victims of the sinking.

In its decision, the Dutch court did not set an amount to be paid, but determined that the parties must reach an agreement on how much compensation should be paid. Braskem can still appeal the decision. The action is individual, filed by 9 people, but it could serve as the basis for other lawsuits.

WHAT BRASKEM SAYS

Braskem says in a note that since 2019 it has been developing broad measures to mitigate, compensate and repair the impacts of soil subsidence in the neighborhoods of Bebedouro, Bom Parto, Pinheiro, Mutange and Farol, mainly with the preventive relocation of residents from the risk area, which is currently 100% unoccupied.

“Over the past 4 years, around 40,000 residents of the areas of eviction defined by the Civil Defense in 2020 were preemptively relocated and 97.4% of the financial compensation proposals have already been paid. There are, among others, 5 main agreements signed with federal, state and municipal authorities, approved by the Court, which cover several measures in addition to preemptive relocation and financial compensation for families: payment of financial support and temporary rental assistance; psychological support; socio-urban and environmental actions; support for animals; maintenance in the neighborhoods; soil monitoring and definitive closure of salt wells; urban integration and development of the Flexais community; and compensation to the Municipality of Maceió”, says the note

The company also states that “all actions are being implemented in accordance with agreements with the authorities and are monitored by the competent bodies”.

Braskem also says that to date, R$15.9 billion has been provisioned and more than R$10.6 billion has already been disbursed by the company.

With information from Brazil Agency.