In the Penza region, law enforcement officers detained an employee of the administration of the Kamensky district, who tried to transfer a bribe to the vice-governor of the region, reported on the website of the regional Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to investigators, on December 16, the official made an attempt to transfer a bribe of three million rubles to the vice-governor so that he would help her win the competition for the post of head of the Kamensky district administration, which was announced in early December. It is noted that the vice-governor refused to take her money. The actions of the suspect were stopped by the police, who seized the money. The woman pleaded guilty during interrogation.

Earlier it became known that the head of the traffic police in the Oryol region and two of his subordinates were under investigation on suspicion of fraud. According to the investigation, the defendants in the case misled the management of the higher educational institution and, in violation of the job descriptions, did not conduct all types of training sessions in accordance with the approved schedule, while receiving a monetary allowance.