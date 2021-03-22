The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, who was previously detained on suspicion of a multimillion-dollar bribe. On Monday, March 22, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the court.

As specified, Belozertsev will remain in custody until May 20.

It is known that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia has brought charges against the governor and the head of the Biotech group of pharmaceutical companies Boris Shpigel, his wife Yevgenia Shpigel, the director of Pharmacy, Anton Koloskov, Gennady Markov and Fedor Fedotov, charges under articles on bribery and mediation in bribery, depending on the role of each of them (part 5 of article 291, part 6 of article 290, article 291.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Earlier on March 22, it was reported that the head of the Penza region could also be charged under Articles 286 (“Excess of official powers”), 285 (“Abuse of official powers”) or 293 (“Negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The reason for this may be the abuse of 2.9 billion rubles, which the Accounts Chamber found in the institutions of the region.

The detention of Belozertsev and six other people became known on March 21. The official and his sons were searched. In the house of the head of the Penza region, investigators found almost half a billion rubles.

According to the investigation, Belozertsev received a bribe in the form of an expensive watch, a car and 20 million rubles in cash. The illegal remuneration was transferred to him through intermediaries Boris Shpigel, head of the group of pharmaceutical companies “Biotek”, his wife and director of JSC “Pharmacy” Anton Koloskov.