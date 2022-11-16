In a recent interview with Tuesday’s Waypoint Radio, Josh Sawyer of Obsidian reiterated a point that he said was fundamental to the development of Pentimentwhich is that it would not have been possible without the existence of Xbox Game Pass.

“I would never have proposed the development of Pentiment without the Game Pass,” said Sawyer, director and author of the splendid medieval game available yesterday on PC and Xbox through Xbox Game Pass.

Pentiment: Andreas’ dream

“Literally, it could not have existedI really don’t think it would have been possible.”

This obviously derives from the new organization of resources that allows the subscription system: “The old mentality of publishers and developers is generally focused on more massive investments with a higher ROI (return on investment, or revenues compared to the investments made – ed), which however is not the central point in this environment, in this ecosystem”, explained Sawyer.

As a result, “Game Pass was the only way I could consider Pentiment viable.” It is a change of vision compared to standard projects, as explained by the author: “It’s something atypical and niche, it’s made for a small audience, and as long as that audience stays engaged, then it has achieved its goal”.

Pentiment was developed by an extremely small team within Obsidian, with the bulk of the studio working on other projects. It is a story similar to that of Grounded, but in the latter case the game had already been started by the team before the acquisition by Microsoft, so it started with different assumptions, even if always linked to a production of modest, however with the potential to open up to a wide audience thanks to the fact that they belong to a rather appreciated genre such as survival.

For more information on Obsidian’s medieval adventure, we refer you to our Pentiment review.