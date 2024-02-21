We have had a new live focused on Nintendo partners, within this framework we have seen interesting announcements such as the return of Epic Mickeythe arrival of Grounded and more things that have surprised fans who were expecting games from their favorite brands. And also, another rumored game just came to light, confirming that Microsoft has ready plans to bring more games to other platforms.

The chosen one is now Pentimentand here you can see it:

Its release date is next February 22 in digital format for switch. It has not been confirmed that the same fate will be for PS5, but it is possibly going to happen.

