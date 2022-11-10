With the release of Pentiment now upon us, set for November 15 on PC and Xbox, also available on day one on Xbox Game Pass, Obsidian has published an interesting summary of the major sources of inspiration used for the creation of this particular adventure, between medieval history books and historical novels.

In addition to providing a nice overview of what helped Josh Sawyer and companions build Pentiment, we can take these titles as possible as well. suggestions for reading that can prepare us to better face the medieval investigative adventure in question, or at least let us immediately fall into the right atmosphere.

There history of Pentiment, which sees the artist Andreas Maler find himself in the midst of various crimes and misdeeds in 16th-century Upper Bavaria, derives from a mixture of inspirations between works of fiction and real historical documents, of which we see some examples here.

One of them is “Dürer’s Journeys: Journeys of a Renaissance Artist”edited by Susan Foister and Peter van den Brink, which is a collection of essays and diary pages by artist Albrecht Dürer about the latter’s travels and how they have impacted his life and artistic production.

The book also contains various vintage illustrations that inspired Pentiment’s aesthetic.

“The Faithful Executioner: Life and Death, Honor and Shame in the Turbulent Sixteenth Century” by Joel F. Harrington is a book that tells the story of Franz Schmidt, a professional executioner, who lived in the second half of the 16th century in Bavaria, thus providing inspiration on elements of the setting chosen for the game, as well as on the social situation of the time. It is the story of an executioner who finds himself, in spite of him, to continue his father’s profession, also because he represented a sort of indelible “mark” for the whole family.

“The Return of Martin Guerre” by Natalie Zemon Davis is the chronicle of a strange court case of the sixteenth century, concerning the return of the man in question. After an 8-year disappearance, Martin Guerre returned one day in the 16th century to his Basque city of Hendaye, reconnecting with mollire and children, but revealing himself to be a profoundly different person, so much so as to suggest the possibility of an identity exchange.

“Peasant Fires: The Drummer of Niklashausen” by Richard Wunderli tells of the peasants’ revolt in Niklashausen in 1476, which had a not very wide extension but great resonance and importance for the time. The whole is moreover colored by the particular conditions in which this happened: in fact it started from the vision of the Virgin Mary by the factor Hans Böhm, who would have suggested the revolt against the corrupt clergy.

“The cheese and the worms” by Carlo Ginzburg is a famous historical essay that has as its subject the life and the two trials for heresy against Domenico Scandella known as Menocchio, miller from Montereale Valcellina, born in 1532. The latter, after having learned to read and have documented himself on various texts, elaborated a particular cosmological theory, based on cheese and worms, one of which would have been God himself. It goes without saying that the theory, although very interesting, was not very well taken up by the upper echelons of the Church.

“The Name of The rose” by Umberto Eco, obviously could not be missing among the sources of inspiration declared by Obsidian. The famous historical novel represents a precious fresco of the monastic life of the fourteenth century, combining his extensive knowledge as a medievalist. Above all, it is a great detective story that takes place in a turbulent era, in the midst of the conflict between the Roman Curia and the Franciscan order on the idea and implementation of apostolic poverty. Within an extremely accurate reconstruction of the historical setting, a real thriller also emerges, written with great wisdom and capable of capturing anyone among its twists.

Pentiment will arrive on November 15, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, you can know it better by also reading our tried on it.